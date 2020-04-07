Pa. Department of Health to invest in antibody testing that reveals if you’re immune to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine confirmed during Tuesday’s coronavirus presser that the department will be working with labs to obtain antibody testing capabilities.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first coronavirus antibody test.

The antibody test is a blood test that reveals if an individual is immune to COVID-19.

The test will also show weather or not the person testing has had coronavirus in the past.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health wouldn’t be developing its own test but we would be working with laboratories to buy the testing platforms and reagents to do antibody testings,” said Dr. Levine.

She also expressed that moving forward in the fight against coronavirus it will be very important to find out who has antibodies and who is immune to COVID-19, once antibody testing is available in Pa.