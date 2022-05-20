HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a job fair at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Camp Hill on June 7 and 8, 2022.

The job fair will be located at 2500 Lisburn Road in Camp Hill. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 7, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 8.

SCI Camp Hill is hiring positions in security, education, medical, maintenance, trades, food service, and more; Experience ranges from entry level to advanced.

Job seekers are welcome to both job fairs. No appointment or registration is required.

Attendees must pass through security before entering the facility. No weapons or drugs are allowed on the premises.

Interviews will be conducted onsite for the following positions: correction officer trainees, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses. Two forms of identification are required.

For more information about the job fairs, contact Maria Bivens at mabivens@pa.gov, or visit cor.pa.gov/careers.