HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced on Tuesday that as of Nov. 7, there have been nearly 400 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and one flu-associated death in Pennsylvania.
Additionally, Secretary Levine encourages residents to get a flu vaccine if they have not already done so. Vaccines are readily available as a flu shot for anyone six months or older, and as nasal spray or a shot for anyone two years and older. To obtain a flu shot, residents can visit their local doctor’s office, pharmacy, walk-in clinic, or grocery store.
The flu-related death was reported during the Nov. 7 update, and the individual was in the 50- to 64-year old age group.
The Pa. Department of Health has reported flu cases in 26 of the 67 counties in the state, but the percentage of outpatients with Influenza-Like Illnesses remains below the state epidemic threshold.
Pennsylvanians are encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety measures as well as healthy habits as preventative measures during the flu season.
For more information on the 2020-2021 flu season, click here.
TOP STORIES
- Pa. Dept. of Health announces first flu-associated death of 2020-21 season
- Gov. Wolf commends President-Elect Biden on COVID-19 Task Force
- Bradford County native Stacy Garrity wins PA State Treasurer race
- President-elect Biden pledges to protect Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate
- Supreme Court weighs future of Affordable Care Act