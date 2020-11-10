Pa. Dept. of Health announces first flu-associated death of 2020-21 season

Nurse Nicole Simpson prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vile at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The U.S. government’s latest flu report released on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, showed flu season continued to intensify the previous week, with high volumes of flu-related patient traffic in 42 states, up from 39 […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced on Tuesday that as of Nov. 7, there have been nearly 400 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and one flu-associated death in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Secretary Levine encourages residents to get a flu vaccine if they have not already done so. Vaccines are readily available as a flu shot for anyone six months or older, and as nasal spray or a shot for anyone two years and older. To obtain a flu shot, residents can visit their local doctor’s office, pharmacy, walk-in clinic, or grocery store.

The flu-related death was reported during the Nov. 7 update, and the individual was in the 50- to 64-year old age group.

The Pa. Department of Health has reported flu cases in 26 of the 67 counties in the state, but the percentage of outpatients with Influenza-Like Illnesses remains below the state epidemic threshold.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety measures as well as healthy habits as preventative measures during the flu season.

For more information on the 2020-2021 flu season, click here.

