Pa. Diversity Coalition working to make Paycheck Protection Program more equitable

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Funding for the second round of the paycheck protection program is still available.

The Pennsylvania Diversity Coalition and Orrstown Bank are making sure that money is equitably distributed.

During the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program, if an existing relationship with a bank wasn’t already established, many minority-owned businesses weren’t able to get that funding simply because they didn’t have enough information.

Dimitra Diggs has run her boutique Urban Snob in Midtown Harrisburg for almost nine years.

“We pressed pause in March and we didn’t get back started until November,” Diggs said.

While her business was shut down, she didn’t apply for a PPP loan last spring.

“As a small business owner and especially a minority business owner, we don’t get access to some of those types of information,” Diggs said.

That’s why the Pennsylvania Diversity Coalition is stepping in to help bridge that divide.

“There are relationships that the coalition has built with individual lending institutions that are number one, making them aware of what happened in the past and ensuring where we need to be currently,” said Karl Singleton, president of the Pennsylvania Diversity Coalition.

One of those institutions is Orrstown Bank.

“I think our corporate and civic responsibility during this pandemic is going out and educating those small businesses in our local community about ways that they can tap into these funds,” said Luke Bernstein, executive vice president of Orrstown Bank.

The two have already held a webinar to do just that and get money into businesses quickly.

“If someone applied today and we can get them approved in a few days, it could be a week to two weeks where you could actually have funds in your account,” Bernstein said.

Diggs says she’s now in the process of making sure her business is eligible for federal funding.

“We’re looking forward to taking advantage of the resources that are available for small businesses so we can scale our business further,” Diggs said.

Orrstown Bank and the Diversity Coalition are planning to have another webinar involving the faith community next week.