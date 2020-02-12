Pa. dog wins best in show at Westminster

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a new best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club and she is from Pennsylvania.

Siba, a 3-year-old standard poodle, took home top honors at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Siba’s home is in Hanover. In a message on Facebook Lakeside Pet Resort at Codorus Park said they are so proud of her accomplishments over the past two years.

This was Siba’s final showing, she will now retire and stay in Hanover.

She was chosen from seven finalists, this is the fifth time a standard poodle has won best in show and the first since 1991.

Coming up on Good Morning America Siba and her trainer will be live in Times Square.