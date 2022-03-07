PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Environmental leaders with the Wolf administration discussed new ways for Pennsylvanians to connect with nature during an event in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County, on Monday ahead of the state’s trout season.

Fishing season in Pennsylvania opens next month, which adds over $700 million a year to the state’s economy. The commonwealth has the sixth-largest outdoor recreation economy in the country.

Pennsylvania recently hired its first director of outdoor recreation, Nathan Reigner, to help support the industry.

Reigner said some of the things he considers include “the role technology is playing in outdoor recreation, connecting outdoor recreation assets to communities, thinking about ways we can build recreation into our daily lives with commutes for health and wellbeing.”

Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs will be stocked with trout on March 24, Mentored Youth Trout Day is March 26, and statewide trout season starts April 2.