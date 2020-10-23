PA Fall Turkey Season to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 31

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Friday that the fall turkey season is set to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 31 in 19 of the state’s 23 Wildlife Management Units.

Additional fall turkey hunting, including the return of a three-day Thanksgiving season, is coming soon to much of Pennsylvania, as well. Compared to past seasons, the Thanksgiving season will only last Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This change was made to accommodate the new Saturday opener of firearms deer season. According to the Game Commission, “In 2019, an estimated 95,800 took part in fall turkey hunting.”

While fall turkey hunters are not required to wear fluorescent orange, the Game Commission highly encourages the use of orange, especially while moving.

Within 10 days of harvest, successful fall turkey hunters must report their harvest to the Game Commission, either by going online or calling the toll-free number 1-855-724-8681. For more information, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.