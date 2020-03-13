Pa. Farm Show Complex events canceled amid coronavirus concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Friday the cancelation of all public events planned for March at the PA. Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

The Department also mentioned in a press release that private meetings with the attendance of 250 or more will be prohibited.

“The safety of our visitors has always been a top priority,” Farm Show Complex Director Sharon Myers said. “This is a measure we’re taking, with advice from the PA Department of Health, to limit social distance and avoid gathering large groups of people from around Pennsylvania and our neighboring states.”The Keystone Truck and Tractor Pull events have also been canceled.

For more information and the latest updates on events at the complex visit farmshow.pa.gov. For information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania visit on.pa.gov/coronavirus.