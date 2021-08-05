Pa. firefighters return home after battling Montana wildfires

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of firefighters who traveled to Montana to help put out massive wildfires are back home.

Brave men and women returned to Dauphin County after spending weeks on the road, working 16 hour days, seven days a week. They say it was hard work but were grateful to lend a helping hand.

“So everyone was really cooperative. I can’t tell you how many neighbors came over, brought cookies and other stuff for the crew. I could just tell we were really appreciated there. That was a good feeling for sure,” Fire Crew Leader John Hecker said.

Emergency crews also say the cause of the wildfires in Montana was lightning.