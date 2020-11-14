Pa. fugitive found after being on the run for 50 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Michigan law enforcement found a Pennsylvania homicide suspect who has been on the run for nearly fifty years.

Leonard Moses was sentenced to prison for murdering a woman during the 1968 Pittsburgh riots. He escaped the state while attending his grandmother’s funeral in 1971.

Police in Michigan arrested him this week where he had been going by Paul Dixon since he fled Pa. years ago.

“Moses’ fingerprints from the local arrest in Michigan match those of the prints taken upon his arrest in 1968,” Michael Christman, the FBI special agent in charge in Pittsburgh, said.

While in Michigan, Moses had been working under his alias as a traveling pharmacist.