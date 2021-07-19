Pa. Game Commission searching for ATV rider in hit-and-run of employee in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is searching for an ATV rider who fled state game lands in Schuylkill County after running over a game commission employee at a high speed at the intersection of Malones and Beaver Dam roads.

The employee was in the State Game Lands 326 when he was struck and suffered a serious injury to his left leg. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m.. The employee Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.

Prior to being struck, the employee was at the site to help perform road improvements. He was standing by his work vehicle when the ATV made no apparent attempt to avoid him.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the southeast regional office of the game commission at 610-926-3136.

The Game Commission reminds motorists, “except on marked roads designated for use, it is unlawful to ride motorized vehicles anywhere on state game lands.”

This is a developing story. Further detail about the ATV and rider will be release as they become available.