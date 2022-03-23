HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A second eaglet hatched today in a much-watched bald eagle’s nest at Codorus State Park in York County.

As tempting as it may be you do not want to go near the baby eagles.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says you should never touch the nests or the hatchlings.

If you do, you could be in big trouble.

“This is the time when we start to see little eaglets in the nest yeah it’s really exciting,” Kate Alexander said.

Workers with the eagle camera live streaming company HD OnTap say something like this hasn’t happened in 3 years.

Watching it from your home or office is great but if you ever encounter an eagle’s nest in real life, there are much needed precautions you must take.

“PA Game Commission suggests that you keep a distance of 1,000 ft from the nest and just use optics to view always remain quiet if you’re close or think you’re close to an active eagle’s nest,” Alexander said.

“With bald eagles, in particular, yes there are penalties that someone that someone who encroaches an eagle nest might face,” PA Game Commissioner Communication Director Travis Lau said.

These eagles live in the wild so anything can happen like predators going after them, to even being pushed out of the nest too early.

Even if it looks like the eaglets are in trouble, officers are reminding people, do not take matters into their own hands.

Game commission officers say you must keep your distance from an active nest and call them right away.

“There have been times when the Game Commission is called that we were able to place that young eaglet back with its parents in the nest,” Lau said.

Best recommendation; stick to those live streams.

They’re free, safe, and educational.

“And they’re all within Pennsylvania for the public to enjoy and it’s really an amazing and educational experience and it just promotes conservation of the species and gets education out about proper protocol about wildlife,” Alexander said.

Penalties for interfering with an eagle nest depend on how severe the case might be.

The birds are protected both by the State game wildlife code and the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.