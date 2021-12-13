Pa. Game Commission warns of possible rabid fox in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Game Commission officials are urging the public to look out for a possibly rabid fox spotted in Cumberland County.

In less than a 24-hour period on Friday, Dec. 10, one person was bitten and three dogs were treated after three separate attacks by a fox. Each incident took place with 0.4 miles of each other in the Mechanicsburg area, according to the commission’s news release.

The game commission says it is not necessarily concerning to see a fox during the day, or uncommon to see a fox take interest in humans or animals from a distance. The officials say to keep an eye out for abnormal behavior, which can include:

aggressive actions for no apparent reasons (i.e. they act out without being threatened)

lethargic and very tame actions

staggering or cicrcling in one area

partial paralysis or uncontrollable salivation

If you see a fox acting abnormally, do not approach the animal or attempt to intervene. Call the Southcentral Regional Office at 814-643-1831. For those living in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, which is the main site of recent attacks, the game commission suggests keeping dogs leashed or inside a fenced area.