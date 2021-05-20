Pa. Gaming Control Board seeking feedback on proposed Shippensburg mini-casino

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is asking for feedback on a proposed mini-casino in Shippensburg Township. It’s hosting a public input hearing today at Shippensburg University.

This discussion is happening at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m.

The board will collect testimony on what’s called a category 4 casino application.

Parx Casino wants to build a mini-casino with 600 slot machines and a restaurant.

Shippensburg Township supervisors approved the location last month.

It would be in the former Lowe’s not far off I-81 in Shippen Towne Center.

If approved, the mini-casino would hire 125 people and open next year.

The hearing will also give community members the opportunity to learn more about the proposal.

