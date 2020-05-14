Pa. lawmakers show support for local barbershop owner refusing to close

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — Brad Shepler is the owner of Shep’s Barbershop in Enola, Cumberland County where State Senator Mike Regan and other lawmakers held a press conference.

The press conference showed support for Brad Sehlpler who received a letter from the state indicating that he would be fined 10 thousand dollars and have his license revoked if his barbershop remains opens.

On May 12, a Facebook page that goes by the name Brad Shepler posted a video that seems to show two police officers visiting the barbershop owner and giving him a verbal warning to close.

Shepler has a sign on his barbershop’s door that says he does not wear a mask during service.

He told the press he wants to earn a living in order to take care of his family and clients.

“No matter what you believe, no matter what you look like, no matter who you vote for, you need to realize that we are losing our rights as American citizens and we should all be afraid of that. It doesn’t matter which rights you feel strongly about. Sooner or later those who don’t want us to be free, in the name of your safety they’re coming for those rights,” said an emotional Brad Shepler.

Shepler says he will not wear a mask when he is offering his services however several of his clients where wearing Masks.

Other businesses in Cumberland County are planning to defy the governor’s orders by reopening their business soon.

A new Washington Post poll shows about 72% of Pennsylvanians agree with governor Wolf’s handling of the pandemic, State Senator Mike Regan and other republican lawmakers disagree.

Governor Tom Wolf said businesses that remain open in counties in the red phase could face a fine or lose their licenses.

