PA lawmakers unified in condemning violent riots at the Capitol, some blame Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – The violent riots that erupted at the capitol were the results of political division in the country. But from lawmakers representing Pennsylvania, the events of Wednesday brought about unity on at least one point: they all agree the actions of the violent protesters were wrong.
It was a frightening day for Pennsylvania’s representatives who were caught in the chaos at the Capitol as violent protesters stormed the building.
Representative Susan Wild, (D) PA-7, shared a tweet calling them terrorists.
Pictures show Representative Madeleine Dean, (D) PA-4, leaving the floor in a gas mask. Later she placed blame for the attack directly on President Trump, calling for his resignation or removal.
Even some of the President’s strongest Pennsylvania allies condemned the actions of those who claimed to be his supporters, including Representative Lloyd Smucker, (R) PA-33.
“It’s a sad day for America to see what is happening here. And I want to condemn in the strongest possible terms what is occurring,” Smucker said.
Representative Llyod Smucker has publicly agreed with the President’s unfounded claims of election fraud, as did Representative Scott Perry, (R) PA-10, and Representative Dan Meuser, (R) PA-9. But they also condemned what happened on Wednesday.
Perry tweeted that the day should have been about meaningful debate and peaceful protest, not about chaos and talks of coups.
Meuser described the chaos he saw firsthand, recounting on Twitter how he helped barricade doors as the rioters tried to push inside, and also condemning what he called violent lawlessness.
Senator Pat Toomey, (R) PA, just days ago criticized fellow republican lawmakers trying to overturn the election. Wednesday he called the violence an absolute disgrace and thanked the Capitol Police for their work.
Meanwhile, one of the few Republicans to point the finger directly at President Trump was former PA Governor, Tom Ridge.
Some Pennsylvania state lawmakers are accusing state senator Doug Mastriano of being involved with Wednesday’s riots and are calling on him to resign.
Senator Mastriano posted a video on his Facebook saying he was in DC protesting the election with other Trump supporters but wasn’t part of the violence.
