(WHTM) — Equal Pay Day was recognized on March 15, 2022, symbolically reflecting how far into the year women must work to be paid the same amount that men made the previous year.

According to the Pennsylvania Commission for Women, due to the gender wage gap, each woman in Pennsylvania will lose an average of about $460,000 over the course of her lifetime. The commission has hosted roundtable discussions and salary negotiation workshops, and it has advocated for equal pay laws. But there is still no progress in the General Assembly.

“Every woman in Pa. has the right to be paid fairly for her work, but the status quo has failed to deliver that basic fairness, and we need legislation to guarantee pay equality, and I call on the General Assembly to make pay equity a priority for women in Pa.,” Commission for Women Executive Director Moriah Hathaway said.

“We are here to agitate, remind folks that women should get equal pay for equal work. I am proud to stand with these women and let other hardworking women know that we are fighting for them every single day,” State Rep. Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) said.