MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket with Quick Cash was sold on Wednesday, June 8 drawing all five balls drawn to win $200,000.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

It was purchased at the Giant at 925 Norland Avenue in Chambersburg. The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 10,800 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.