MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is helping pay for programs to help older Pennsylvanians.

State officials visited the Mechanicsburg Place Senior Center on Thursday, March 10. The center received more than $50,000 in grant money, all funded by lottery proceeds.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The money helped pay for the remodeling of the senior center’s kitchen, and new technology for members.

“Whether it’s eating a meal, socializing, or engaging in health and wellness activities, much of what the seniors enjoy at this center and over 500 more senior centers across the commonwealth would not be possible without funding from the Lottery,” Department of Aging secretary Robert Torres said.

Twenty-three percent of lottery money goes toward programs and facilities benefitting seniors.