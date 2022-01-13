Pa. Lottery ticket worth more than $460,000 sold in York County

YORK COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Someone is now the lucky winner of over $460,000 because of a fast play lottery ticket in York County.

The Willy Wonka Golden Ticket is a $10 fast play game that offers top prizes starting at $100,000. The ticket was sold at Penn’s Market at 25 South Penn Street in York on Jan. 10. The prize of the winning ticket is worth $462,934 in total. The retailer who sold the winning ticket also receives a $500 bonus.

To see if they have won a prize, players can review the ticket or scan it at a Lottery retailer. Players can also check the ticket with the Pennsylvania Lottery’s The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.



Prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.