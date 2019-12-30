PA lottery weekly drawing winner sold in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket number drawn for the seventh $100,000 Weekly Drawing prize as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The weekly drawings lead up to the game’s main drawing on Jan. 4, 2020.

The winning ticket number, 00325208, was randomly drawn from among more than 82,100 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.

The winning raffle ticket was sold at Sheetz, 9916 Allentown Blvd., Grantville.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 4. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings. Visit palottery.com to see the schedule of remaining weekly drawings.

All $100,000 Weekly Bonus Drawing prizes must be claimed in person at one of the Lottery’s Area Offices and cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail.

See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com.