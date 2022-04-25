LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Reading man has been arrested for allegedly receiving advanced payments for home improvements and not completing the job.

Manor Township Police say Joseph Duerr “deceived” a resident after he provided an estimate and received over $5000 as advanced payment for work he never completed and failed to reimburse the victim.

Duerr is facing charges of Theft by deception, Deceptive business practice, Home Improvement Fraud, and Receiving advanced payment for services that failed to be performed.

Police say the incident occurred in August 2021.