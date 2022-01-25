Pa. man arrested in connection to over two dozen burglaries

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested in connection to over two dozen burglaries across the commonwealth, including several in the Midstate area.

On November 3, 2021, Manheim Township Police responded to five daytime forced entry burglaries in the Cobblestone Lane area. In each burglary, police say the suspect forced entry, ransacked the home, and stole belongings including jewelry, money, and collectibles.

Police say the suspects, identified as 45-year-old Francisco Cartagena and an unnamed co-conspirator, are linked to burglaries in York, Cumberland, Dauphin, Berks, Montgomery, and Bucks counties, Cartagena has also been linked by police to burglaries in Burlington County, New Jersey.

A multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional burglary investigation connected Cartagena to 26 daytime burglaries.

Cartagena was arrested outside of his residence in Delaware County and a search warrant executed on his home resulted in the recovery of several stolen items.

Officials say all charges from other counties will be consolidated and prosecuted in Lancaster County.

Cartagena was subsequently charged with 26 felony counts of Burglary, 11 felony counts of Criminal Conspiracy, 17 counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, and 18 counts of Criminal Mischief.

Cartagena is currently incarcerated in the Lancaster County Prison.

The Manheim Township worked in conjunction with the following agencies West York Borough Police and W. Manchester Township Police (York County), PSP Troop “H” and Upper Allen Township Police (Cumberland & Dauphin Counties), Mount Joy Borough Police, Northwest Regional Police (Lancaster County), Exeter Township Police (Berks County), Upper Merion Township Police and Upper Dublin Township Police (Montgomery County), Lower Makefield Township Police (Bucks County), Collingdale Borough Police (Delaware County), and the Pennsylvania Counterdrug Joint Task Force.