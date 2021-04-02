Pa. man charged after shooting investigation in Lycoming County

COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It was a tense day in one part of Lycoming County after a four-hour-long standoff and shooting ended with an arrest and a 21-year-old surrendering to law enforcement.

Investigators say Nakoma Ross shot at state police while they were responding to a call. He was denied bail. District Judge Bill Solomon says he’s a threat to the public.

Nakoma Ross walked into the magistrate’s office wearing camouflage face paint. Court documents show he shot at four state troopers Thursday afternoon.

Montoursville state police responded to a home on Ross Road in Cogan House Township, where a man said someone was shooting at his house.

When troopers were in the house, the gunman fired again. One bullet struck a marked state police cruiser. They called for backup.

PSP helicopter, Special Emergency Response Team and multiple local police departments responded. They set a perimeter around the area of Ross Road.

Ross lives in a neighboring house. While officers spoke with his father, Ross admitted to shooting the cruiser and said he currently had a trooper in his “scope.”

Ross’ father told police there were multiple firearms in the home. After about four hours, Ross surrendered and was taken into custody.

Ross faces a long list of charges including several counts of assaulting an officer, aggravated assault reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Ross had nothing to say. During his arraignment, Ross denied having any mental health issues or problems with drugs or alcohol.

He has no real criminal history.