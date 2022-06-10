JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to find a man who is wanted for multiple felonies, including endangering a child, as well as aggravated assault.

According to a release from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, there is a warrant out for the arrest of 45-year-old Terri Young. Young has an active felony warrant for endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault of a child that was less than 13 years old.

Young was last seen on June 5 on Smoketown Road in Ephrata. He also has a strange unit located at Twin Pine Storage, also in Ephrata.

Young drives an older red Chevrolet Suburban and lives in a camper. He is known to stay at Pinch Pond Campground in Manheim.

The release states that Young is aware of the warrant and has refused to turn himself in.



Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at (717) 865-2194 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here.