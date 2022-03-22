PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — In Pennsylvania, West Shore and Dauphin County municipalities have come together to file a lawsuit with the Commonwealth Court against PennDOT and others to prevent tolls from being implemented on the I-83 South Bridge.

The Borough of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, the Borough of Wormleysburg, the Borough of Lemoyne, the Borough of New Cumberland, Lower Allen Township, East Pennsboro Township, and West Hanover Township are part of the lawsuit, according to a press release from the Borough of Camp Hill.

The municipalities allege in the lawsuit that PennDOT, the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board, and PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian did not follow a proper review process, failed to consult with municipalities, and did not determine whether tolling the bridge is in the public’s best interest.

PennDOT announced the plan to toll the South Bridge and others involved in the Major Bridge P3 Initiative last year. It has since received pushback, with Pennsylvania House Republicans filing a suit against the tolling plan in November and Dauphin County commissioners passing a resolution opposing the plan earlier in March.

Also in March, PennDOT picked a handful of companies to manage the construction on the proposed nine Major Bridge P3 Initiative bridges. PennDOT says it has not officially selected the bridges that will be tolled, just selected the contractors to do the work.

Those opposed to the I-83 tolling plan say it will place an economic burden on Midstate drivers and increase congestion on other roads as people seek alternative routes. PennDOT says that revenue from the tolls would help fund necessary roadwork projects.

The proposed tolls would be between $1 and $2 and would remain in place from the start of construction for up to 30 years, PennDOT has said.