Pa. native returns home to open bridal shop in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new bridal shop has opened in Lower Paxton Township in Dauphin County.

Unveiled Bridal and Formal is owned by Berks County native Janine Kline. She was working in New York City but is now back home in Pennsylvania–and bravely opening her business during a pandemic.

“I want to make the wedding planning process either for them by either having everything under one roof or not being the store you call and hear ‘no’ from,” Kline said.

Kline says there are many COVID precautions in place at the new shop. To ensure safety and the best bridal experience, Unveiled Bridal and Formal practices frequent sanitization and provides separate suites for parties trying on dresses.