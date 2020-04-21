Pa. officials clear confusion over unemployment pay, refusing to return to work

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- There has been some confusion regarding a response by Governor Wolf after a business owner asked a question about unemployment benefits during Monday’s press briefing.

“If we have employees that are currently laid off and we call them back to work and they tell us that they don’t or won’t come back because they’re getting paid more with unemployment and the $600 bonus, what can we do?” asked a business owners. “Can their unemployment be revoke?”

“No,” said Governor Wolf. “And as a former business owner, if you ever face that kind of situation, there’s one really simple thing you can do as a business owner and that is raise the compensation of your employees,” said Governor. Wolf.

After some confusion, we followed up with questions. Wolf’s Press Secretary clarified that a person may not refuse work solely because they are making more on unemployment claims. However, there are some exceptions. As an example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, if an employee refuses to return to work because they are at high risk of complications of the virus and their employer cannot make reasonable accommodations for them, or if they were being asked to return to work at reduced hours that result in them earning less than they did before the pandemic.

Gene Barr, President and CEO of Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry says he’s heard of small business employees refusing to return to work because they were making more money on unemployment. He says he was confused by Governor Wolf’s response.