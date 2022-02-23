DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of schools, clubs, and emergency services are receiving money from legalized gaming.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23., Dauphin County Commissioners announced this year’s recipients of funding from Hollywood Casino.

By law, the casino must share a portion of its revenue with its host county and municipalities. This year, that amount is $8 million.

The biggest winners are first responders and infrastructure projects in Dauphin County.

“The 8 million dollars will leverage an additional 44 million dollars in investments across the county and provide over 13,800 new jobs,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Municipalities in Lebanon and Schuylkill counties will get a modest amount of money for services they provide to Hollywood Casino.