Pa. Primanti Bros. offering up free beer for the Leap Year

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Every Primanti Bros. across the Keystone State will be serving up free IC Light from Pittsburgh Brewing Co. to eager fans looking to celebrate the elusive 29th day of February.

“Leap Year: Free Beer,” will be available at all Primanti Bros. locations across Pennsylvania for one day only, Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Leap Year: Free Beer offer is only available while supplies last and is limited to one 12 ounce IC Light bottle.

Limit one per customer and only valid in Primanti Bros.’ Pennsylvania restaurants.

Visit primantibros.com to find out where the nearest Leap Year: Free Beer is available to you.