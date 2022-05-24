HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than $2.5 million in Schools-to-Work grants have been awarded to 12 Pennsylvania programs, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. The programs help prepare students to enter the workforce through classroom training, workplace visits, internships, apprenticeships, mentorships, employment opportunities, and more.

The grant funding will support partnerships between schools, employers, and other groups to create pathways to jobs for students and reduce barriers to family-sustaining employment, a press release from the governor’s office says.

“The funds will help Pennsylvania workers obtain the skills and industry-recognized credentials or college credits needed to create a pipeline of highly skilled employees to meet current and future labor market needs,” Wolf said in the press release.

Recipients serving the Midstate include:

The Manufacturer’s Association — $213,736

The Manufacturer’s Association’s current Schools-to-Work project has helped over 80 students enter a talent pipeline. Several tech schools have expressed interest in offering a pre-apprenticeship certification through the Manufacturer’s Association. The grant funding will be used to expand the program, purchase equipment, and update the curriculum. The association serves Adams, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.

NuPaths LLC — $249,968

Serving Cumberland and Dauphin counties, this project will provide career exploration and entry into career training for 72 students at seven Midstate high schools. An online afterschool program next school year will help students earn industry certification and college credits.

Franklin County Career and Technology Center — $200,000

This project will support the creation of an intergenerational training program for high school students from Franklin, Adams, and Fulton counties and adults at Precision Machining and CNC Operations in Franklin County.

The 2022 Schools-to-Work programs will begin on July 1, 2022, and run through Dec. 31, 2024. Learn more about all of the grant recipients here.