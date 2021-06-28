Pa. Public Utility Commission offers #WaysToStayCool as temperatures rise to 90 degrees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Daytime temperatures reaches 90 degrees across much of Pennsylvania in the next few days and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has simple ways to help resident cools, conserve energy and keep bills manageable.

To help increase summer comfort and stay safe, but keep energy costs low, residents can:

Fan Yourself – Fans circulate the air, keeping you feeling cooler, even at higher temperatures.

– Fans circulate the air, keeping you feeling cooler, even at higher temperatures. Follow the Shade – Relax in rooms that do not receive direct sunlight.

– Relax in rooms that do not receive direct sunlight. Block the Heat – Use window blinds and coverings at the sunniest time of day to reduce unwanted heat buildup.

– Use window blinds and coverings at the sunniest time of day to reduce unwanted heat buildup. Don’t Add Extra Heat – Postpone using heat-producing appliances, such as clothes dryers, dishwashers and stoves until it is cooler.

– Postpone using heat-producing appliances, such as clothes dryers, dishwashers and stoves until it is cooler. Cookout, Anyone? – Consider cooking with outdoor barbecue grills or microwaves, rather than stoves or ovens, which add indoor heat.

Plus, circulating air with a fan can help residents feel up to 4 degrees cooler without having to lower the thermostat. Other ways to save, according to the PUC, include:

Check your Thermostat – The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill.

– The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill. Clean is “Green” – Clean and replace air conditioner filters regularly and make sure air circulation paths are clear.

– Clean and replace air conditioner filters regularly and make sure air circulation paths are clear. Power Off – Turn off non-essential appliances and lights to reduce power use and unwanted heat.

– Turn off non-essential appliances and lights to reduce power use and unwanted heat. Don’t Cool Unneeded Space – Close off unused rooms and adjust air vents or thermostats to avoid unnecessary cooling expenses.

– Close off unused rooms and adjust air vents or thermostats to avoid unnecessary cooling expenses. Keep the Heat Outside – Seal cracks and openings to prevent warm air from leaking into your home.

According to the PUC, every degree raised above 72 degrees on the thermostat can save up to 3% on cooling expenses. For more information, click here.