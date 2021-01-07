Pa. schools encouraged to resume in-person learning for elementary students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced a new recommendation for local schools.

On Thursday, the state agency encouraged schools to allow elementary students to return to in-person learning starting on Jan. 25.

K-12 schools can also consider bringing back targeted student populations, including students with disabilities.

“As many educators have continued to advocate for that, the ability to provide in-person learning in a safe environment is extremely important,” said Noe Ortega, acting secretary for PDE.

This is not a mandate, but rather a decision to be made by school leaders.

