Pa. schools encouraged to resume in-person learning for elementary students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced a new recommendation for local schools.
On Thursday, the state agency encouraged schools to allow elementary students to return to in-person learning starting on Jan. 25.
K-12 schools can also consider bringing back targeted student populations, including students with disabilities.
“As many educators have continued to advocate for that, the ability to provide in-person learning in a safe environment is extremely important,” said Noe Ortega, acting secretary for PDE.
This is not a mandate, but rather a decision to be made by school leaders.
