Pa. State Capitol fountain turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Capitol fountain will turn pink Tuesday morning for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Every day, 37 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania. A recent study shows that nearly 60% of women missed their mammograms during the pandemic. The PA Breast Cancer Coalition has launched a statewide campaign, focused on encouraging women to reschedule their mammograms.

The Capitol Fountain will remain pink throughout October to remind all women of the importance of annual screening mammograms and early detection.

PA Dairymen’s Association will also be offering free pink, strawberry milkshakes to attendees.

The event begins Tuesday, October 5, at 11:00 a.m.