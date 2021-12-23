Pa. State Police announces 59 new troopers after graduation from academy in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 162nd graduating cadet class from the State Police Academy in Hershey has officially been assigned to troops across Pennsylvania just before Christmas. The class includes 59 new troopers, with five receiving special awards and recognition.

For the first time since Dec. 2019, the ceremony returned to the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg with a limited amount of family members in attendance.

“All of the men and women we celebrated today obtained the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” said Colonel Evanchick.

Troop H in Chambersburg received four new troopers, Trooper H in Harrisburg received two new troopers, and Troop J in Lancaster and Troop J in York both received one new trooper.

To watch the ceremony from Thursday morning, click here.