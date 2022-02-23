CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Southhampton Township, Cumberland County.

According to Trooper Megan Ammerman, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Fire Marshals have been called to the scene of a fire in the 100 Block of Neil Road in Southampton Township.

No word yet on any injuries or deaths, as this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story, stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online for the latest.