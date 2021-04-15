Pa. State Police: highway safety no joke, but memes may be the answer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police is rewarding up to $1,500 in prize money for contest winners who submit the best short YouTube video or meme stressing the importance of highway safety.

Teens in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Perry counties are encouraged to join the “Teen Traffic Safety Video and Meme Contest” by producing a short YouTube video or meme that educates teens on the consequences of risky driving.

Entries can fall under three topics.

Being a Good Passenger

Driving Comes with Responsibilities

Eating & Drinking (non-alcoholic) While Driving

Contest registration will end on May 8, 2021 and entrants must register to enter the contest by emailing highwaysafety@atspa.org.

A complete list of contest rules and details can be found here.

Police stress the importance of safe driving habits considering the number one cause of death and serious injuries of teens in the United States is due to traffic crashes.