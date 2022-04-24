HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a child luring incident that occurred on Friday, April 22 in Dauphin County.

According to a public information release, the PSP Criminal Investigation Unit got a report that at around 10 a.m., a white man with brown hair attempted to pick up a 5-year-old child in the area of Ridge Road and Bunker Hill Road in Halifax Township.

It was also reported that the man was driving a blue vehicle, which the vehicle make could possibly be a Dodge.

The man has been described as wearing a blue shirt with sharks, blue jeans, and wearing sneakers with green circles. He was also reported to be wearing a camouflage ring.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Lykens Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-362-8700. You can also send tips via text message to 717-943-5402.