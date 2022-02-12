Pa. State Police investigating fight at Susquenita High School

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennslyvania State Police (PSP) are investigating what started a fight at a wrestling tournament at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, on Sat. Feb 12.

According to State Trooper Megan Ammerman, the fight occurred between wrestling coaches during the tournament. The fight relocated to the parking lot and the parties involved left the school grounds.

No one was seriously injured during the altercation.

PSP is still investigating the incident and charges are forthcoming to those involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 for the most up-to-date information.