Pa. State Police investigating horse and buggy crash in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police are investigating a crash involving a car and horse and buggy Friday morning on the 3100 block of Orrstown Road.

West End Fire & Rescue initially responded to the scene and said there are “multiple patients” and had to request two helicopters. PSP says there were 3 people in the horse and buggy and all three sustained injuries.

PSP are on scene of a crash involving a horse and buggy. We ask the public to avoid the area. It is still an active scene and under investigation. (Post from @WestEndFireRes Facebook) pic.twitter.com/SMTcWl9vTk — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) October 22, 2021

The car, a pickup truck, fled the scene but was found about 5 miles away and taken into custody.

State Police later came to the scene and asked the public to stay away from the area.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

