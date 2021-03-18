Pa. State Police issue Amber Alert for East Pittsburgh child

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday evening, Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for one-year-old Diore Thomas, last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Bessemer Avenue in East Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Thomas is a black female, 15 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and pink sleeper.

The child was reportedly abducted by Giante Thomas, age 20.

The alleged abductor is believed to be armed with a firearm and driving a 2018 white Jeep Compass with Pa. registration, LPB-2547.

Anyone with information on Diore’s or Giante’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 or contact Pa. State Police Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, barracks immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss