Pa. State Police looking for missing Christiana man

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police need the public’s help in finding a missing man who they believe may be in danger.

83-year-old Robert Hodson was reported missing after he didn’t come home on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Hodson lives in Christiana and is described as a white, non-hispanic male who stands at five feet and nine inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair and was seen wearing blue jeans, grey sneakers, a burgundy turtleneck, and a brown coat. Hodson is driving a black 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with license plate number ZRD-9215. Hodson suffers from memory loss and has a pacemaker.

Anybody who has seen Hodson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster Barracks at 717-299-7650.