Pa. State Police looking for scooter theft suspect

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say stole a scooter from a Walmart in Elizabethville, Dauphin County.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, On Jan 28, 2022, four teenagers between the ages of 16 and 19 years old entered the store and assembled an electric scooter worth $300. Once it was assembled, one of the suspects rode the scooter out of the store without paying for it.

The suspect who was riding the scooter is described as wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie, sweatpants, and crocs.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a tip, here.