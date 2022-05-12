LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Troop J of the Pennsylvania State Police released a report from their traffic enforcement detail. The detail occurred on Tuesday, May 10, in Lancaster York, and Chester Counties.
The detail focused on Route 30 in all three of the counties mentioned. Crash data was utilized to identify high crash areas along the route. The detail also targeted violations related to distracted driving, aggressive driving, commercial vehicle safety, and impaired driving.
The charts below show what statistics the traffic enforcement detail produced:
|VIOLATION
|CITATIONS
|WARNINGS
|SPEEDING
|242
|52
|FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|4
|4
|ILLEGAL / UNSAFE LANE CHANGE
|2
|5
|MOVE OVER LAW
|4
|5
|CARELESS DRIVING
|2
|5
|RECKLESS DRIVING
|0
|0
|RESTRAINT SYSTEMS (Seat belt, child seat etc,)
|8
|4
|ALL OTHER VEHICLE CODE VIOLATIONS
|176
|74
|Total:
|438
|149
|DUI ARRESTS
|5
|DRUG ARRESTS
|4
|OTHER MISD/FEL ARRESTS
|2
|OTHER SIGNIFICANT ACTIVITY (PURSUITS, FIREARMS, WANTED, ETC)
|0
|Commercial Vehicle Enforcement:
|Commercial Vehicle Inspections
|32
|Commercial Vehicles placed out-of-service
|3
|Commercial Drivers placed out-of-service
|1
