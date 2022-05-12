LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Troop J of the Pennsylvania State Police released a report from their traffic enforcement detail. The detail occurred on Tuesday, May 10, in Lancaster York, and Chester Counties.

The detail focused on Route 30 in all three of the counties mentioned. Crash data was utilized to identify high crash areas along the route. The detail also targeted violations related to distracted driving, aggressive driving, commercial vehicle safety, and impaired driving.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The charts below show what statistics the traffic enforcement detail produced:

VIOLATION CITATIONS WARNINGS SPEEDING 242 52 FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY 4 4 ILLEGAL / UNSAFE LANE CHANGE 2 5 MOVE OVER LAW 4 5 CARELESS DRIVING 2 5 RECKLESS DRIVING 0 0 RESTRAINT SYSTEMS (Seat belt, child seat etc,) 8 4 ALL OTHER VEHICLE CODE VIOLATIONS 176 74 Total: 438 149 DUI ARRESTS 5 DRUG ARRESTS 4 OTHER MISD/FEL ARRESTS 2 OTHER SIGNIFICANT ACTIVITY (PURSUITS, FIREARMS, WANTED, ETC) 0 Courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement: Commercial Vehicle Inspections 32 Commercial Vehicles placed out-of-service 3 Commercial Drivers placed out-of-service 1 Courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police

For more information, click here.