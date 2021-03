FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the 7700 block of Cumberland Circle in St. Thomas Township, Franklin County, where they took a shooting suspect into custody.

According to PSP Trooper Megan Ammerman, a male suspect was taken into custody and the shooting was fatal.

St. Thomas Township is a few miles west of Chambersburg.

More information will be provided as details become available.