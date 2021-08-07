Pa. State Police report missing endangered person

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police in Lancaster is actively searching for 78-year-old Roger James Eckman, who was last seen in the area of Limestone Road in Oxford Borough, Chester County on Saturday around 10 a.m.

Police say Eckman is a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a blue t-shirt with “Alaska” printed on chest pocket and tan cargo shorts.

Eckman is driving a silver 2009 Ford Focus with Pa. registration HCB8721. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or call Pa. State Police Lancaster at 717-299-75650.