Pa. State Police search for missing endangered person in Berks County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing endangered person advisory for Felipe Vazquez, 79, in Berks County, Pa. on Friday.

Vazquez, who may be at special risk, harm or injury, or confused was last seen on Nov. 13 at 2:20 p.m. in the area of Longlane Road in Maxatawny Township.

The PSP Reading Barracks in Berks County say that Vazquez is driving a 2006 gold Subaru Outback, bearing Pa. registration #JNB6965.

Anyone with information on Vazquez is encouraged to contact police immediately by calling 9-1-1 or the PSP at 610-378-4011.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss