Pa. State Police search for missing endangered person in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing endangered person advisory for Felipe Vazquez, 79, in Berks County, Pa. on Friday.
Vazquez, who may be at special risk, harm or injury, or confused was last seen on Nov. 13 at 2:20 p.m. in the area of Longlane Road in Maxatawny Township.
The PSP Reading Barracks in Berks County say that Vazquez is driving a 2006 gold Subaru Outback, bearing Pa. registration #JNB6965.
Anyone with information on Vazquez is encouraged to contact police immediately by calling 9-1-1 or the PSP at 610-378-4011.
