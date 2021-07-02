Pa. State Police searching for man with assault charges, possibly in Dauphin or Lancaster Counties

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police’s Lykens station in Dauphin County is searching for Ammon Ezra Peachey for violating bail conditions in relation to charges of Indecent Assault of a child less than 13 years old.

Police say Peachey was charged and is currently on bail for those assault charges, as well as Corruption of Minors, and Unlawful Contact with a Minor. He was originally taken into custody in June 2020 for incidents occurring between 2011 and 2016.

Police say Peachey has been violating his bail conditions by having contact with the victims and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Peachey is known to visit areas in Dauphin and Lancaster Counties.

Police say Peachey is known to drive a blue Toyota Prius with Pa. Registration LLL1894.

If anyone knows Peachey’s wherabouts, they’re asked to contact PSP-Lykens at (717) 362-8700.