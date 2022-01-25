Pa. State Police searching for suspected gun burglar(s) in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop J – York Barracks is investigating a suspected burglary on Shippensburg Road in Washington Township.

Police say an unknown suspect(s) went into the home in November 2021 from the back door, left unlocked, as the homeowner was working on his farmland and in the woods.

They say 10 firearms, a crossbow and a rifle scope were stolen from an unsecured, sliding glass gun case.

Here’s a list of what was stolen:

Ruger Security 6, 357. cal., Magnum six shooter, maroon in color (handgun)

Marlin, .30-30, bolt-action, light wood finish attached with black scope (rifle)

Savage, .308 cal., pump, bull-barrel, black in color attached with black scope (rifle)

Savage, .308 cal., pump, standard-barrel, black in color attached with a black scope (rifle)

Handi-Rifle, .243 cal., single-action, brown wood finish (rifle)

Remington Model 076, .30-06 cal., pump, dark brown in color (shotgun)

Remington Model 060, .30-06 cal., pump, dark brown in color (shotgun)

Remington, 12-gauge, pump, dark wood finish (shotgun)

Mossberg 500 Turkey, 20-gauge, pump, camoflage in color (shotgun)

Stoeger Double Barrel, 12-gauge, pump, dark wood finish (shotgun)

Barnett Crossbow, Woodstock, camoflage in color

Simmons 3×9 40mm rifle scope, black in color

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pa. Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at this link.

Tips can be anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.