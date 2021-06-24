Pa. State Police undergo active shooter training in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Pa. State Police completed an active shooter training at Chambersburg Middle School.

Yesterday Troopers and local law enforcement officers completed ‘active shooter’ training at Chambersburg Middle School. Multiple scenarios were completed and even some teachers got to observe the training. Thank you Chambersburg School District for the building! #pastatepolice pic.twitter.com/L10xJC1mfN — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) June 24, 2021

At the training, State Troopers and other local law enforcement underwent different scenarios to complete to ensure safety and the best possible solutions.

“It’s important to work with local law enforcement departments so everyone is trained the same tactics and know how to communicate with each other if an active shooter incident would happen,” Trooper Megan Ammerman said.

With violence being on the rise, especially in school settings, Trooper Ammerman says it’s important to have this training to reduce any risk for casualties and keep everyone alert.

“Unfortunately, active shooter incidents have been on the rise over the past decade,” Trooper Ammerman said. “An incident like this can happen anywhere at any time, so it is crucial for law enforcement to be prepared. Police Officers are constantly training and adapting for these incidents.”